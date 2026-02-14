The 50: 'Bring Back Manisha Rani' Trend Online After 'Unexpected' Elimination Report

Manisha Rani eliminated from The 50 |

The 50 is getting more intense with each episode, and several contestants have won the hearts of fans, one of the most popular being Manisha Rani. However, recent reports suggest that she has been eliminated from the show. Fans are calling her exit "unexpected" and are urging the channel to consider bringing her back.

BREAKING: #ManishaRani𓃵 is OUT of #The50



Is this the most unexpected elimination of #The50Show?



As per Siddharth R Kannan's report, Manisha Rani has been eliminated from The 50. However, the official announcement is still awaited. As this news surfaced online, people started commenting messages like "BRING BACK MANISHA RANI." Another wrote, "Manisha ke karn majburi me dekhna pd rha tha, ab ni dekhnge ye ghatiya show, bhut accha hua manisha nikl gai." Another called the eliminated to be "Unexpected."

"Bring Back Manisha Rani" is currently trending on social media. Many viewers are claiming that her presence in The 50 brought balance to the show.

Her presence brought balance and maturity to the house. Without her, the show risks becoming louder but less meaningful. Her eviction leaves a noticeable void.



Confidence unmatched. Presence undeniable.

In the upcoming episode of The 50, Manisha Rani faces a daunting challenge that has everyone on edge. She is asked by The Lion to take an ice bath for a set period, and the sight of the ice-filled tub leaves her visibly anxious, questioning if she can complete it. Despite the shock, she bravely steps in, while fellow contestants cheer her on and offer encouragement. At one point, she struggles to keep her body above the ice, trying to avoid full contact. Will Manisha conquer the icy ordeal and win the reward for her fans? Viewers will have to watch to find out.

So far, seven contestants have officially been eliminated from The 50, with Vanshaj Singh being the first to leave. He was followed by Archit Kaushik, Saurabh Ghadge, Sumaira Shaikh, Khanzaadi, Jahnavi, and Dimpal Singh. Reports suggest that a total of 26 contestants may have faced elimination from the show so far.

The 50's new episodes releases every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.