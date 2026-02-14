 The 50: 'Bring Back Manisha Rani' Trend Online After 'Unexpected' Elimination Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe 50: 'Bring Back Manisha Rani' Trend Online After 'Unexpected' Elimination Report

The 50: 'Bring Back Manisha Rani' Trend Online After 'Unexpected' Elimination Report

The 50 viewers are urging the show to "Bring Back Manisha Rani" after reports of her elimination surfaced. Fans call her exit "unexpected," expressing disappointment on social media.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Manisha Rani eliminated from The 50 |

The 50 is getting more intense with each episode, and several contestants have won the hearts of fans, one of the most popular being Manisha Rani. However, recent reports suggest that she has been eliminated from the show. Fans are calling her exit "unexpected" and are urging the channel to consider bringing her back.

As per Siddharth R Kannan's report, Manisha Rani has been eliminated from The 50. However, the official announcement is still awaited. As this news surfaced online, people started commenting messages like "BRING BACK MANISHA RANI." Another wrote, "Manisha ke karn majburi me dekhna pd rha tha, ab ni dekhnge ye ghatiya show, bhut accha hua manisha nikl gai." Another called the eliminated to be "Unexpected."

"Bring Back Manisha Rani" is currently trending on social media. Many viewers are claiming that her presence in The 50 brought balance to the show.

In the upcoming episode of The 50, Manisha Rani faces a daunting challenge that has everyone on edge. She is asked by The Lion to take an ice bath for a set period, and the sight of the ice-filled tub leaves her visibly anxious, questioning if she can complete it. Despite the shock, she bravely steps in, while fellow contestants cheer her on and offer encouragement. At one point, she struggles to keep her body above the ice, trying to avoid full contact. Will Manisha conquer the icy ordeal and win the reward for her fans? Viewers will have to watch to find out.

FPJ Shorts
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Shankaracharya Slur; Seer Hits Back At UP CM Yogi Adityanath
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Shankaracharya Slur; Seer Hits Back At UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Madras High Court Orders Plastic Contamination Warnings On Bottled Water, Salt And Sugar
Madras High Court Orders Plastic Contamination Warnings On Bottled Water, Salt And Sugar
Thane Crime Branch Busts Chain And Mobile Snatching Racket, Solves 16 Cases Across Region
Thane Crime Branch Busts Chain And Mobile Snatching Racket, Solves 16 Cases Across Region
Viral Video Shows Students Frustrated With Last-Minute Subject Change at Dhanbad Public High School
Viral Video Shows Students Frustrated With Last-Minute Subject Change at Dhanbad Public High School
Read Also
'My Father Is Not Accepting It': Nikki Tamboli Says Yes To Arbaz Patel's Proposal On The 50 Despite...
article-image

So far, seven contestants have officially been eliminated from The 50, with Vanshaj Singh being the first to leave. He was followed by Archit Kaushik, Saurabh Ghadge, Sumaira Shaikh, Khanzaadi, Jahnavi, and Dimpal Singh. Reports suggest that a total of 26 contestants may have faced elimination from the show so far.

The 50's new episodes releases every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The 50: 'Bring Back Manisha Rani' Trend Online After 'Unexpected' Elimination Report
The 50: 'Bring Back Manisha Rani' Trend Online After 'Unexpected' Elimination Report
Avinash Tiwary On Playing Merciless Villain Jalal In O'Romeo: 'Character Beyond My Imagination,...
Avinash Tiwary On Playing Merciless Villain Jalal In O'Romeo: 'Character Beyond My Imagination,...
Who Is Himanshi Khurana? All About Miss Ludhiana & Bigg Boss Star Threatened By Lawrence Bishnoi...
Who Is Himanshi Khurana? All About Miss Ludhiana & Bigg Boss Star Threatened By Lawrence Bishnoi...
Has Vijay Varma Found New Love After Breakup With Tamannaah Bhatia? The Truth Behind His Viral...
Has Vijay Varma Found New Love After Breakup With Tamannaah Bhatia? The Truth Behind His Viral...
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer Heading For...
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer Heading For...