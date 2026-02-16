Avneet Kaur's Rumoured Boyfriend: Who Is Raghav Sharma? Deleted Valentine's Day Post Sparks Dating Speculation

Avneet Kaur's Rumoured Boyfriend Raghav Sharma |

Is Avneet Kaur dating Raghav Sharma? A deleted social media post by the 23-year-old actress is sparking rumors online. Alongside her Valentine's Day celebration photos, Avneet had shared a story showing her holding hands with a man seated across the dining table. Though the post was quickly deleted, fans had already taken screenshots, which are now circulating widely on the internet.

A user uploaded the photo on a Reddit thread with the title "avneet kaur deleted her instagram story with raghav sharma....[but we already know]." Soon, social media was flooded with people asking who Raghav Sharma is. One tweeted, "Oh, so we're celebrating Valentine's Day here, but who's the guy?" However, the speculation was based on theories since Avneet did not tag anyone in her now-deleted post.

avneet kaur deleted her instagram story with raghav sharma....[but we already know] pic.twitter.com/TjRT5m0KFd — vedika (@vedikabaisa) February 15, 2026

Oh, so we're celebrating Valentine's Day here, but who's the guy? — Rakesh Choudhary (@RakeshC51179315) February 15, 2026

Who Is Raghav Sharma?

Raghav Sharma is a well-known name in the music industry. He is a co-founder of Desi Movies Factory, a leading Indian music label recognized for hits like Yimmy Yimmy, La La La, Mud Mud Ke, and Pehli Pehli Baarish. Raghav also serves as the vice-president at Play DMF.

Raghav is reportedly based in Delhi. According to IMDb, he was born in 1991 in Haridwar. He began his career as a casting director and gained prominence while working as an assistant to Mahesh Bhatt.

Currently, Raghav frequently collaborates with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Honey Singh, Tony and Neha Kakkar, Sonam Bajwa, Isha Malviya, and others. He also became the youngest producer of the 2025 film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which was produced under Anshul Garg’s DMF banner. Talkign about his dream come true project, Raghav wrote, "#ekdeewanekideewaniyat It’s not just a film… it’s a piece of my heart. ❤️ For me, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat isn’t just a project—it’s a dream come true (sic)."

Avneet and Raghav have long been the subject of speculation, with rumors of a discreet, long-term relationship, circulating since 2022. However, neither of them has ever officially confirmed it.