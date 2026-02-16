Bigg Boss Marathi 6 New Promo: Rakhi Sawant Eliminated From The Show? Netizens React, 'Giving Scripted Vibe'- WATCH

Rakhi Sawant eliminated from Bigg Boss Marathi 6 |

Rakhi Sawant recently entered the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 house as a wild card contestant and has been stirring controversy since Day 1. But has Bigg Boss finally run out of patience? The latest promo hints at her possible exit, showing the host instructing the team to remove Rakhi from the show.

Rakhi has created much chaos in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house, refusing to do the assigned duties and making the chaos. The recent promo of Colors Marathi says, "Bigg Boss took a tough decision after looking at Rakhi's behavior!" The same was uploaded on a Reddit thread, with many calling her elimination to be scripted. A user commented, "Fake drama it's giving so scripted vibes." Another claimed that Rakhi was the guest in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house for a week. "She is out because she was a guest for a week," wrote the user.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Elimination

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, two contestants were eliminated. Week 5 saw Ayush Sanjeev and Karan Sonawane exit the show. Their eliminations were largely expected, as both had been trailing in the voting trends leading up to this week.

The nominated contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 5 were Sachin Kumavat, Prajakta Shukre, Karan Sonawane, Prabhu Shelke, and Ayush Sanjeev. Following the eliminations of Ayush and Karan, both were shown a recap of their Bigg Boss journey. Watching their highlights, the two contestants became emotional and shared heartfelt laughs together. So far, 6 contestants have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Marathi house and there are 12 remaining. The remaining contestants are- Anushree, Deepali, Prabhu, Prajakta, Raqesh, Roshan, Rakhi, Ruchita, Sachin, Sagar, Tanvi, and Vishal.

New episodes of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 air every Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm IST on Colors Marathi. Viewers can also stream the show on Jio Hotstar.