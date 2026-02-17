O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4: Both Movies Show A Drop; Collect ₹4.75 Crore & ₹35 Lakh Respectively On Monday

O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection | Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo clashes at the box office with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main. It was expected that the former will perform better than the latter at the box office. However, if we look at the individual collections of the films, both did a strictly average business at the box office during the first weekend.

O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo collected Rs. 30.15 crore at the box office during its first weekend. The film showed a drop on Monday, and collected approximately Rs. 4.75 crore, taking the four-day total to Rs. 34.90 crore.

According to reports, the movie is mounted on a budget of Rs. 120-150 crore. So, if we look at the budget, the collection is surely not up to the mark. The film clearly needed to mint Rs. 40-50 crore during the first weekend, and later, perform better on weekdays. However, looking at the current scenario, the first week collection of O'Romeo will be around Rs. 45-50 crore.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4

Despite the positive reviews, Tu Yaa Main has failed to leave a mark at the box office. The movie on its fourth day collected approximately Rs. 35 lakh, taking the total to Rs. 3.20 crore.

Reportedly, the Bejoy Nambiar directorial is made on a budge of Rs. 20. Well, even with such a mid-budget, it looks like Tu Yaa Main will become a flop at the box office.

O'Romeo Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave O'Romeo 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either."

Tu Yaa Main Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars ti Tu Yaa Main, and wrote, "Overall, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller filled with many edge-of-the-seat moments. The performances are very good, the music is fantastic, and even if you have watched The Pool, this film will give you a totally different experience. In fact, it is better than the original. So, you should watch it!"