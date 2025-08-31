Salim Khan Reveals His Family Never Consumed Beef, Says It's 'Forbidden': 'Most Muslims Eat It As It's Cheapest Meat'

Photo Via Instagram

Veteran writer Salim Khan revealed that the Khan family celebrates Holi, Dussehra, Diwali, Eid, and Christmas with equal enthusiasm, and shared that the tradition of observing Ganpati at his home dates back to his father’s time. Though Muslim, his family has always embraced a broadminded outlook. During their years in Indore, where his father served as the DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police), they lived in a neighbourhood of houses built by him. All the tenants were Hindus, and the families coexisted in complete harmony, supporting one another and even exchanging food.

Salim Khan Reveals Family Never Consumed Beef

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Salim shared that his family has never consumed beef. "From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most Muslims as it is the cheapest meat! Some even buy it to feed pet dogs. But in the teachings of prophet Mohammed, he has clearly stated that a cow’s milk is a substitute for mother’s milk and it is a mufid (beneficial) cheez. He has stated that cows should not be killed and beef is forbidden."

"Prophet Mohammed has adopted good things from every religion. Like eating only halaal meat which was adopted from the Jews, who call it kosher. He has postulated that every religion is good and believes in a Supreme Power like we do," he added.

Salim Khan Reveals He Has Read Holy Quran

Further, when asked if he had read the Holy Quran, the 89-year-old writer shared that he had, but in English, since the original text is in Arabic. He explained that he read it only to see if there was any difference between the teachings of Islam and the Quran, and was happy to find none.

"Both have the same dos and don’ts and finally they both state that all religions are the same and that insaniyat was the key," Khan added.