Salim Khan Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth ₹1.57 Crore Amid Threats To Salman Khan By Lawrence Bishnoi (VIDEO)

Salim Khan has now purchased a swanky new Mercedes car on the occasion of Dhanteras 2024, which is celebrated on October 29, 2024, and marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities amid multiple death threats received by his son, Salman Khan, from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In a viral video on social media, Salim's brand new white Mercedes Benz GLS car can be seen decorated with a garland and a bow. Later, the car was taken for a spin around Salman's Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Check out the video:

Recently, Salman received a fresh death threat from a 20-year-old boy from Noida. Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique, also received a similar threat.

According to the Mumbai Police, "The threatening call came on Friday evening. The person on the phone had threatened to kill Zeeshan Siddiqui and actor Salman Khan and has demanded money." The 20-year-old suspect was arrested today in Noida.

The Mumbai Police has also increased security cover for Salman amid the threats from Lawrence Bishnoi. Salman has also added a bulletproof vehicle to his fleet for extra protection. His security has been increased since the killing of politician Baba Siddique, who was his close friend.

Zeeshan Siddique recently shared that Salman has been having sleepless nights since the passing of Baba Siddique. He told BBC, "Salman Bhai was very upset by all these things. Pitaji and Salman were as close as real brothers. He has supported me a lot ever since my father's death; he always makes sure to check on me. He can't sleep properly at night; he speaks to me about all these things."

On the work front, Salman is currently filming for his upcoming film Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, which will be directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It is slated to release on Eid 2025.