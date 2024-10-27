Bishnoi Community Members Burn Effigies Of Salman Khan, Salim Khan In Jodhpur Amid Death Threats: 'They Cannot Give False Statements'

The tussle between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and the Bishnoi community continues as the latter took to the streets and burnt the actor's effigies in Jodhpur on Saturday. Not just him, but they also burnt the actor's father Salim Khan's effigies for claiming that his son was not involved in the blackbuck poaching case.

Visuals of the protest have now surfaced on the internet. As per reports, the incident took place on Saturday morning in Jodhpur as members of the community came together to celebrate Bishnoi Dharma Sthapana Diwas. In the photos, the Bishnoi community members can be seen burning effigies of Salman and Salim, and demanding an apology from the actor.

Photo source: X |

"We are Bishnois, we do not defame anyone just like that. When the case was registered 26 years ago, many dignitaries including the then MLA of the Bishnoi community were present. Salim Khan cannot mislead people by giving false statements. The entire community was hurt by Salim Khan's statement. We will make all-out efforts to ensure justice was delivered in the Blackbuck case. We will also protest by taking to the streets," the protestors said. They also questioned why has the superstar hired lawyers from all over the country if he were really as innocent as his father claimed him to be.

Stating that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is a part of their community, the people said that he follows the "29 rules of the Bishnoi tradition". They also warned that if Salman did not apologise, then the Sanatan Hindu Samaj would start a movement against him.

For those unversed, Salim Khan recently said in an interview that Salman had no involvement in the Blackbuck case and that the Bishnoi community was targeting him for money and fame. He also claimed that Salman has never hurt a cockroach, let alone a blackbuck, as he is a "animal lover".

Meanwhile, security has been heightened around Salman in the aftermath of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder in Mumbai on October 12. Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that Siddique was killed due to his closeness with Salman.