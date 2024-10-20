'But Commitment Hai': Salman Khan Says He Did NOT Want To Shoot For Bigg Boss 18 Amid Lawrence Bishnoi's Threats

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently continuing his professional commitments under heavy security due to threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, stated during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 that he did not want to shoot for the reality show, but had to do it because of his promise to the makers.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, Salman was seen schooling the contestants for fighting over petty issues and being lousy inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. He then told one must not let their personal issues come in the way of their professional commitments.

BRAVE Salman Khan sir will do anything to fulfill his commitment pic.twitter.com/wSumlj1iIM — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) October 20, 2024

Citing his own example, Salman said, "Kasam khuda ki yaar, what all I am going through in my life...nahi aana tha mujhe yaha. But this is a commitment, hence I've come here. This is my work and I have come here to do that work. I honestly don't feel like meeting anyone right now, but I have to do this because I have committed to someone."

As soon as the clip went viral, netizens lauded Salman for his dedication and bravery. His fans also urged him to stay strong and continue doing his work despite the external threats and pressures.

We love you @BeingSalmanKhan

Bhai.



Even after losing a close friend and getting d€àth threats, Bhai didn’t skip the shoot. Its not easy, its definitely not easy to be here on camera. It’s not about the money, it’s about Bhai commitment. #BiggBoss18 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/dViO7awILa — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 19, 2024

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of NCP MLA and Salman's close friend, Baba Siddique's murder by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the superstar will be shooting for Bigg Boss 18's weekend episodes with over 60 security personnel around him.

Each and every person entering the set will have to furnish their Aadhaar cards and no one will be allowed to leave the sets midway, reports stated.

The Mumbai Police has also advised the actor to avoid shooting outdoors due to the threat to his life. Meanwhile, Bishnoi's gang members have sent out a final warning for Salman to apologise for hunting their sacred blackbuck at their temple, or face the consequences.