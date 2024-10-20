Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan ACCUSES Salman Khan Of Supporting Avinash Mishra, Says, ‘Actors Being Biased For Actors’

The episode of Weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan tonight saw the host slamming mind coach Arfeen Khan for not listening to others and was also seen questioning his profession. Salman went ahead to state that Arfeen keeps ‘advocating’ his profession all the time. This did not go well with his wife Sara, who was seen mumbling something.

After being tired of Arfeen’s constant interruptions, Salman was seen getting agitated and was seen stating that even after all that he is going through in his life, he has to handle all of this. As soon as the tv screen goes off, Sara is seen alleging that she and her husband Arfeen are being targetted. She was later seen complaining to Arfeen about Salman’s opinions and said, “Even we can say that actors are being biased towards Actors.” She was also seen sayin, “Actors dusre actors ka ego massage kar rahe hai.” Arfeen Khan, who heard Sara say this was then seen quietly asking the actress to not say such things and said, “Shut it.” He tried to calm down the actress. Shilpa Shirodkar too was seen intervening and stated that even she was called out.

However, Sara was adamant about being targetted by the makers and host Salman Khan.