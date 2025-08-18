 Pallavi Joshi Calls Out West Bengal Govt After The Bengal Files Trailer Launch Halted In Kolkata: 'Assault On Democracy'
Pallavi Joshi Calls Out West Bengal Govt After The Bengal Files Trailer Launch Halted In Kolkata: 'Assault On Democracy'

Pallavi Joshi condemned the West Bengal government days after The Bengal Files trailer launch was halted in Kolkata, calling the move 'arbitrary' and 'unconstitutional.' She said, “Our trailer launch was stopped on very laughable grounds… Many women journalists got hurt. The police and the government are forgetting their basic duty, protecting citizens, especially women, and their modesty."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Days after the trailer launch of The Bengal Files in Kolkata was halted by the local police, actor Pallavi Joshi on Monday condemned the move. The event, which was stopped on Saturday (August 16) following a ruckus, was allegedly called off due to 'political pressure.' At the trailer launch event in Delhi, Pallavi called out the West Bengal government, terming its actions 'arbitrary.'

She explained that since the story is rooted in Bengal, the makers felt it was most appropriate to unveil the trailer there in August. However, the government prevented the launch, which she described as not only arbitrary but also unconstitutional.

article-image

She added, "Our trailer launch was stopped on very laughable grounds. They said we didn't have municipal permission...The videos are about the chaos that followed. Many women journalists got hurt. I was also very uncomfortable. Thanks to Vivek, we managed to get out. We feel the police and the government are forgetting their basic duty, i.e. protecting its citizens, especially women, and their modesty. That should have been the sole priority of women."

Joshi stated that the incident was not just an attack on the film, but an attack on democracy itself.

"The voices of people and the voice of Bharat were suppressed and censored. The absence of dignity and the absence of the value of human life are the themes of our film. The government proved our theme is correct," she concluded.

Vivek Ranjan Monday earlier today also said he would go the legal route if the release of his film The Bengal Files is stalled in West Bengal.

The Bengal Files, which is slated for release on September 5.

