 'Make Your Own Food': Harshvardhan Rane Asks People Not To Order From Food Delivery Apps Amid Heavy Mumbai Rains
Red alert has been announced in Mumbai due to heavy rains. Actor Harshvardhan Rane, on his Instagram story, shared a picture of a Zomato delivery guy struggling to travel due to floods. He has asked people to make their own food today and not to order from the food delivery apps.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Harshvardhan Rane

Amid the heavy rains, Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane on his Instagram story shared a picture of a Zomato delivery boy struggling to travel. He has asked people to make their own food today and not to order from the food delivery apps.

The actor wrote on his Instagram story, "Guys pls make your own food today (sic)." Check out the post below...

This picture shows that the delivery boys have to face so much difficulty during the heavy rains.

article-image

Harshvardhan Rane Upcoming Movies

Harshvardhan has many interesting films lined up like Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, Silaa, and Kun Faya Kun. Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat is slated to release on October 31, 2025. The film was earlier slated to release on October 2, 2025. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie also stars Sonam Bajwa in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Silaa, which is being directed by Omung Kumar, also stars Sadia Khateeb and Karan Veer Mehra in the lead roles. The release date of the film is not yet announced.

article-image

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released earlier this year. It collected Rs. 42.28 crore at the box office, making it the highest-grossing re-released Bollywood film.

While talking about Sanam Teri Kasam's success, Rane had told The Free Press Journal, "It is a very soothing feeling. This makes you believe in what Shah Rukh Khan sir said (in Om Shanti Om), ‘Agar sab thik na ho toh woh the end nahi, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’. I could resonate with that dialogue after nine years of trying and failing and still trying again. So, it is a like a soothing ointment and justifies what dialogue Farah ma’am had in the film."

