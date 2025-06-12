'Huge Bunch Of Helium Balloons Burst': Mishap On The Sets Of Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (Watch)

Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane has been busy with the shooting of his next film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which is being directed by Milap Zaveri. The team was shooting for the film in Chandigarh and recently wrapped up the shoot there. During the celebration, a mishap happened on the sets, but everyone is safe. Rane took to Instagram to share a video of the celebration in which we get a glimpse of the mishap. The actor in the caption has revealed that 'a huge bunch of helium balloons burst 8-9 feet' behind them.

The actor wrote, "You know God is on your films side when a mishap doesnt touch you 🧨 Thankfully everyone was safe today early morning when the whole crew shot 5 night shifts in a row and was celebrating the #Wrap of “ek deewane ki DEEWANIYAT” when a huge bunch of helium baloons burst 8-9 feet behind us! (sic)"

"Accidents and hiccups chose to keep distance from us as the guardian angels chose us and this film 🎥 #FreakAccident but #SonOfGod 👼🏼 Everyone missed you today @anshul300 , you were the force behind this (sic)," he further wrote.

Fans React To Harshvardhan Rane's Video

Well, fans of the actor are very happy that he and everyone on the set are safe. A netizen commented, "Divine protection and passion go hand in hand when hearts like yours are involved. So glad everyone is safe (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "OOO. yes there was a small explosion - were those balloons? but the most important thing is that you are all safe, especially you Harshvardhan."

One more fan commented, "Thank God the accident explosion incident wasn’t serious & you all are safe (sic)."

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Release Date

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which also stars Sonam Bajwa, is all set to release on October 2, 2025. The fans of Harsh are eagerly waiting for the film.