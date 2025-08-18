Kussh Sinha Reveals Why Sister Sonakshi Sinha Didn't Get Right Films: 'Sometimes Actors Make Decisions That Aren't Best For Them' (EXCLUSIVE)

Sonakshi Sinha has been a part of Hindi cinema for over a decade but according to her brother and filmmaker Kussh Sinha, audiences have only seen glimpses of what she’s truly capable of. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Kussh opened up about why Sonakshi has not been offered the right films, the challenges actors face when scripts don’t translate as expected and whether coming from a celebrated film family adds to the pressure.

Talking about Sonakshi's talent, Kussh said, “That was very clear in my mind because I’ve known her not just as a brother but also as a viewer. I always felt her full potential wasn’t being tapped. There are many reasons why that happens - sometimes directors don’t want to push stars beyond a certain point due to apprehensions of what might happen on set. But I had seen her films like Lootera, Akira, even Dabangg as a newcomer, and I knew she had immense range. In Nikita Roy, she exhibited that range beautifully, layering her character with so much emotional depth while also doing action and reacting to unseen elements with conviction. Nikita Roy as a character is very layered - she’s broken, stubborn, overconfident and you need an actor who can bring all these nuances to life. I was certain she could, and she did. Even critics have said this is one of her best performances so far in terms of range and emotional depth. I’m happy we could collaborate and bring that out together.”

Kussh also said he believes Sonakshi's true potential has not been tapped yet and why he feels the right films are not being offered to her. “I think it’s a matter of choice. Sometimes actors make decisions that don’t turn out to be the best for them. What looks great on paper or sounds exciting during narration can feel very different once you’re on set. At times, it translates even better than expected, but sometimes it doesn’t. That’s why, as a director, my responsibility is to push the actor to give their best and ensure their performance feels authentic. If the performance is honest, the audience stays engaged. But I don’t think it’s always the actor’s fault when things don’t work. There are so many variables involved in making a film. Translating a story from paper to screen is unpredictable. it’s as much about chance as it is about talent.”

On facing pressure as Shatrughan Sinha’s son and Sonakshi’s brother, Kussh candidly said, “I don’t think that kind of pressure can ever be completely avoided. But to be honest, I’ve always been the quieter one in the family. I don’t feel the need to constantly put myself out there. My belief is simple - when you do something worthwhile, your work will speak for itself. Until then, I’d rather stay quiet. I’m very appreciative of my father’s achievements in films and politics.Very few people have managed to succeed in both. I’m equally proud of Sonakshi’s talent and her journey in the industry. But those are their accomplishments. Direction is something neither of them has done, so that pressure doesn’t directly fall on me. For me, the real concern was to do this right and justify the responsibility I’ve taken on.”