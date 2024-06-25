'Sensitive Time For Family': Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Kussh Refutes Rift Rumours, Says He 'Was Present' At Her Wedding

Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Kussh | Photo courtesy: Instagram

On June 23, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a registered marriage accompanied by family and close friends. It was followed by a wedding reception at Bastian, Mumbai.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding has been in the news after reports suggested that the bride's parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, attended the wedding, but her twin brothers Luv and Kussh were missing.

Hindustan Times reported that the media could not spot the two at neither the wedding nor the reception. But Sonakshi's brother Kussh revealed to News 1, that he was present at the wedding, and slammed rumours of the Sinhas being unhappy with Sonakshi and Zaheer’s interfaith union.

“I have already seen people publishing inaccurate information. It started with an article in a leading portal that had a quote from an unnamed source. I am not sure who’s doing all this right now and where it’s coming from. But a few houses have my images [from the night]." He also stated that, "this is a sensitive time for the family".

He further responded to speculation about his absence at the event, stating that he prefers to be out of the spotlight and he was not as well covered as the other guests. “It’s just that I am a private individual and I am not seen that much but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there."

Speaking about the start of Sonakshi's new journey, he also wished her, and said, “I was present and I have only good wishes for my sister and will always wish her well.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for 7 years before they tied the knot in a Christian ceremony. They recently released pictures of their wedding which has set the internet by storm.

Several celebs like Salman Khan, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others attended the wedding.