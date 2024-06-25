Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Huge Diamond Wedding Ring In New PHOTOS With Zaheer Iqbal

By: Shefali Fernandes | June 25, 2024
On June 25, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle and shared new photos with her husband Zaheer Iqbal from their wedding reception.
Photo Via Instagram
Sharing the photos, Sonakshi Sinha penned a emotional note that read, "Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us."
Zaheer Iqbal is seen kissing his ladylove Sonakshi Sinha on her forehead in the new photos and it is too cute for words!
Sonakshi Sinha can be seen flaunting her huge diamond wedding ring given to her by Zaheer Iqbal.
Sonakshi Sinha wore a bright red Varanasi silk brocade saree by Raw Mango which is priced at Rs 79, 800.
Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, on Sunday, June 23, at her new apartment, 81 Aureate, in Bandra, Mumbai.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal hosted a wedding reception at Bastian in Mumbai, which was attended by celebrities like Salman Khan, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anil Kapoor, among others.
