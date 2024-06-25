Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Glow As They Return From London Babymoon

By: Sachin T | June 25, 2024

Soon to be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday after enjoying their babymoon

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The couple was all smiles and looked radiant after a relaxing vacation in London

Deepika and Ranveer twinned in black and the mom-to-be kept her airport look comfy, yet stylish

She flaunted her baby bump in a black top and trackpants along with a matching jacket

Ranveer carried a similar look, but with a white t-shirt as against Deepika's black

Ranveer held Deepika close as they stepped out of the airport hand-in-hand and made their way out amid the fans and paparazzi

Deepika and Ranveer are expected to welcome their first child in September this year

