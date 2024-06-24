Karisma Kapoor Birthday: 7 Movies Of The Actress You Should Not Miss On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | June 24, 2024
Karisma Kapoor is a popular actress who predominantly appears in Hindi cinema. She was honoured with National Film Award for Dil To Pagal Hai. On the occasion of her 50th birthday on June 25, take a look at some of her best films on OTT platforms:
Raja Hindustani is a romantic film which is written and directed by Dharmesh Darshan with Javed Siddiqui. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Hero No 1 is a comedy film which is directed by David Dawan and written by Rumi Jaffery. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Prime Video
Biwi No 1 is a comedy film which is directed by David Dhawan and written by Crazy Mohan. It is an adaptation of the Tamil film, Sathi Leelavathi, and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Anari is a romantic comedy film which is written by Kamlesh Panday and directed by K Murali Mohana Rao. It is an adaptation of Tamil film, Chinna Thambi. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Dil To Pagal Hai is a romantic film which is directed by Yash Chopra. It received two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress and Best Choreography. The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Murder Mubarak is a mystery thriller which was released on March 15, 2024. It is available on Netflix.
Dangerous Ishhq, a horror thriller, is directed by Vikram Bhatt and written by Amin Hajee. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Thanks For Reading!