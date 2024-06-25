Shatrughan Sinha SLAMS Those Calling Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Marriage 'Love Jihad' In Bihar: 'Get A Life'

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has reacted to people protesting against his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The actors got married in an intimate ceremony on June 23 in Mumbai. Later, they hosted a grand party for their film industry friends and colleagues. Social media platforms are flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple, however, some Hindu activists have called their union 'love jihad'.

Just a couple of days after their marriage, a group called Hindu Shivbhavani Sena put up posters across Patna and threatened the Sinha family. They stated that they will not allow Sonakshi to enter Bihar and accused the newlyweds of trying to 'Islamify' the whole country.

"Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding promotes love jihad. The wedding is a religious conspiracy under the garb of love. It aims to cause damage to the Hindu culture," the poster read, adding, "Hindu Shivbhavani Sena won't let Sonakshi Sinha enter Bihar."

Reacting to the protests, Shatrughan Sinha told Times Now, "Anand Bakshi (late lyricist) saab has written about such professional protestors, 'Kuch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. To this I would like to add, 'Kehne waale agar bekar, be-kaamkaaj ke ho to kehna hi kaam ban jata hai. My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional."

The actor-politician added, "To all the protestors, I'll say – 'Go, get a life. Do something useful in your life.' Mujhe aur kuch nahi kehna hai."

Posters come up in Patna against Sonakshi Sinha's marriage with a Muslim. pic.twitter.com/TbKSlO25uh — Ruplekha Roy (@RuplekhaRo34236) June 24, 2024

A few days back, Shatrughan Sinha had ended the rumours of rift in the family because of Sonakshi's wedding. Ahead of the wedding, he had said, "Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe."

Coming to the protests, Hindu activists in Bihar also asked Shatrughan SInha to change the name of his palatial Mumbai residence, Ramayana, and also the names of his sons, Luv and Kush.

"Shatrughan Sinha must rethink his decision about the wedding. Or else, he must change the name of his sons Luv and Kush, and his house Ramayana. Isse ho raha hai Hindu dharm ka apmaan," the poster further read.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating each other for seven years. The duo also starred in the 2022 film Double XL and in a music video titled Blockbuster. The duo didn't publicly confirm their relationship, but were often spotted attending events and social gatherings together.

