'Won't Let Sonakshi Sinha Enter Bihar': Hindu Activists Call Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal 'Love Jihad' - Poster In Patna Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha got married to actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 under the Special Marriage Act. However, posters have been put across Patna by a Hindu fringe group calling the marriage 'love jihad'. The Hindu activists also stated that they will not let the actress enter in Bihar and sent out a message to her father, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha too.

A group called Hindu Shivbhavani Sena put up posters across Patna threatening the Sinha family and accused Sonakshi and Zaheer of trying to 'Islamify' the whole country.

Posters come up in Patna against Sonakshi Sinha's marriage with a Muslim. pic.twitter.com/TbKSlO25uh — Ruplekha Roy (@RuplekhaRo34236) June 24, 2024

"Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding promotes love jihad. The wedding is a religious conspiracy under the garb of love. It aims to cause damage to the Hindu culture," the poster read, adding, "Hindu Shivbhavani Sena won't let Sonakshi Sinha enter Bihar!"

Not just that, but the activists also asked Shatrughan SInha to change the name of his palatial Mumbai residence, Ramayana, and also the names of his sons, Luv and Kush.

"Shatrughan Sinha must rethink his decision about the wedding. Or else, he must change the name of his sons Luv and Kush, and his house Ramayana. Isse ho raha hai Hindu dharm ka apmaan," the poster furhter read.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are yet to react to the posters. However, Shatrughan stated that his daughter had not done anything illegal or unconstitutional. "No one has the right to interfere. To all the protestors I say, 'Go get a life. Do something useful with your life'.

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared their first post as newlyweds on June 23 in the evening. However, minutes after sharing the wedding photos, they turned off the comments feature to block away the hate and negativity under the post.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before finally getting married in a civil ceremony at the former's Bandra residence. They signed the papers and exchanged their vows in the presence of their family members and closest friends.