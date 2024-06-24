Sonakshi Sinha Wears Mother Poonam Sinha's 44-Year-Old Ivory Saree & Jewellery For Civil Wedding (PHOTOS)

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married at an intimate ceremony on Sunday (June 23). After completing the legal formalities for their civil marriage, the newlyweds hosted a grand party at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian in Mumbai. For the register wedding, the actress ditched a designer outfit and opted for her mother Poonam Sinha's saree. In fact, she also wore matching vintage jewellery from her mother's collection.

Sonakshi looked beautiful in an intricately embroidered ivory saree. Several reports have stated that the saree was first worn by Poonam Sinha during her wedding festivities, nearly 44 years ago.

Zaheer complemented his bride in an off-white kurta pyjama.

Soon after getting married, the couple took to their official Instagram account and shared their wedding pictures. They also penned a beautiful note which read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our Gods… we are now man and wife."

"Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ❤️Sonakshi ♾️ Zaheer. 23.06.2024," they added.

Meanwhile, for the reception, Sonakshi opted for a custom red, 'chand boota' brocade Raw Mango saree. She was all smiles as she flaunted her sindoor while posing for paparazzi with Zaheer.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Honey Singh, Saira Bano, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Raveena Tandon, and Kajol, among others, arrived at the bash to shower their blessings on the couple.

Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, exclusively told The Free Press Journal that the actors got married as per the Special Marriage Act, 1954. He also denied the reports of Sonakshi converting to Islam to marry Zaheer.

He said, "She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings."

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating each other for seven years. The duo also starred in the 2022 film Double XL.