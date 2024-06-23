In Pics: Timeline Of Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's Love Story

By: Manisha Karki | June 23, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha is set to marry her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23
Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram
It's rumored that Sonakshi and Zaheer first crossed paths at a party hosted by Salman Khan, and the couple started dating since 2020
Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram
In 2022, the two did a music video together Blockbuster, sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur
Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram
After the music video, Sonakshi and Zaheer shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL
Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram
In the same year, Zaheer addressed the dating rumours with Sonakshi - "If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."
Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram
In 2023, Zaheer lauded Sonakshi for winning the Best Actor award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her role in the Prime Video series Dahaad
Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram
In December, Sonakshi shared some pictures with Zaheer and wished him on his 35th birthday
Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram
In January, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared their holiday pictures from Andaman islands
Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram
Zaheer wished soon-to-be wife Sonakshi on her 37th birthday with cute pictures
Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram
Fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple's grand wedding celebrations
Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram
Thanks For Reading!