In Pics: Timeline Of Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's Love Story

By: Manisha Karki | June 23, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha is set to marry her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23

Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram

It's rumored that Sonakshi and Zaheer first crossed paths at a party hosted by Salman Khan, and the couple started dating since 2020

Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram

In 2022, the two did a music video together Blockbuster, sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur

Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram

After the music video, Sonakshi and Zaheer shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL

Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram

In the same year, Zaheer addressed the dating rumours with Sonakshi - "If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram

In 2023, Zaheer lauded Sonakshi for winning the Best Actor award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her role in the Prime Video series Dahaad

Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram

In December, Sonakshi shared some pictures with Zaheer and wished him on his 35th birthday

Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram

In January, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared their holiday pictures from Andaman islands

Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram

Zaheer wished soon-to-be wife Sonakshi on her 37th birthday with cute pictures

Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple's grand wedding celebrations

Photo courtesy: Zaheer Iqbal Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Here's All You Need To Know About Contestant Sana Makbul Khan
Find out More