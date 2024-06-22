Bigg Boss OTT 3: Here's All You Need To Know About Contestant Sana Makbul Khan

By: Manisha Karki | June 22, 2024
Born in Maharashtra, Sana Khan in 2014 changed her name to Sana Makbul since there were many Sana Khans in the industry
She began her career as a model and was later seen in several ads, web series and music videos
The actress in 2009 was in the reality show MTV Scooty Teen Diva. She also appeared in the teen musical series Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De, and in the 2nd season of Kitni Mohabbat Hai
She was also a part of the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and gained recognition with her role as Dr. Aliya Sanyal
Sana also participated in the Femina Miss India and won the subcontext of Femina Miss Beautiful Smile 2012
In 2014, she made her debut in the Telugu film Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, portraying the role of an aerobics instructor
In the world of reality TV, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2021, in Cape Town where she reached the semifinals
Now, the actress has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, hosted by Anil Kapoor. It premiered on Jio Cinema on June 21
