Bigg Boss OTT 3: Here's All You Need To Know About Contestant Sana Makbul Khan

By: Manisha Karki | June 22, 2024

Born in Maharashtra, Sana Khan in 2014 changed her name to Sana Makbul since there were many Sana Khans in the industry

Photo courtesy: Sana Makbul Khan Instagram

She began her career as a model and was later seen in several ads, web series and music videos

Photo courtesy: Sana Makbul Khan Instagram

The actress in 2009 was in the reality show MTV Scooty Teen Diva. She also appeared in the teen musical series Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De, and in the 2nd season of Kitni Mohabbat Hai

Photo courtesy: Sana Makbul Khan Instagram

She was also a part of the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and gained recognition with her role as Dr. Aliya Sanyal

Photo courtesy: Sana Makbul Khan Instagram

Sana also participated in the Femina Miss India and won the subcontext of Femina Miss Beautiful Smile 2012

Photo courtesy: Sana Makbul Khan Instagram

In 2014, she made her debut in the Telugu film Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, portraying the role of an aerobics instructor

Photo courtesy: Sana Makbul Khan Instagram

In the world of reality TV, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2021, in Cape Town where she reached the semifinals

Photo courtesy: Sana Makbul Khan Instagram

Now, the actress has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, hosted by Anil Kapoor. It premiered on Jio Cinema on June 21

Photo courtesy: Sana Makbul Khan Instagram

