Who Is Sana Sultan Khan? All About Influencer Who Is Set To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3

By: Manisha Karki | June 21, 2024
Sana Sultan Khan is a rising star in the OTT space, known for her dynamic presence as both an actress and a social media influencer.
Born and raised in Mumbai, Sana started her career as a blogger and later in 2014, she was on Dubsmash creating videos.
Sana has featured in music video such as Munda Ho Gaye Pagal, Zamaane, Paglaa, Sheeshya, Zaarori, Shade, Jaanee Kyun, Baby Don't Ditch Me and more.
She is also a beauty queen and was also featured on the Billboard New York’s Time Square building after she won the title of ‘UC Miss Cricket’ in 2019.
Sana has starred in two Hindi short films such as Lost Dream (2016) and An Everlasting love (2019)
She has won several awards such as Times Applaud Trends Awards, Lorda of Trends, Jeene Ko Tadpega, Star Eminence Award, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Gaurav Award, Bollywood Town Lifestyle award, India's Pride Award, Shining Star Of The Year Award, and the Dada Saheb Phalke Icon Award Films International Dubai and more for her work in the industry
Her engaging content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram has earned her a substantial following
Her authenticity and emotional depth as an actress have garnered her critical acclaim, and as an influencer, she has attended many cricket events
With her recent entry into Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana is poised to showcase her resilience and charisma to a wider audience, making her a name to watch in the industry
