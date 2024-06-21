Who Is Sana Sultan Khan? All About Influencer Who Is Set To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3

She has won several awards such as Times Applaud Trends Awards, Lorda of Trends, Jeene Ko Tadpega, Star Eminence Award, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Gaurav Award, Bollywood Town Lifestyle award, India's Pride Award, Shining Star Of The Year Award, and the Dada Saheb Phalke Icon Award Films International Dubai and more for her work in the industry