Shah Rukh Khan To Alia Bhatt: 15 Bollywood Celebs With Most Brand Value

By: Manisha Karki | June 21, 2024

As per the Celebrity Brand Valuation 2023 ranking by Kroll, Ranveer Singh was place 2nd with a brand value of $203.1 million

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan secured 3rd position with a brand value of $120.7 million

Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar claimed 4th place with a brand value of $111.7 million

Actress Alia Bhatt remains at the 5th position with a brand value of $101.1 million

Actress Deepika Padukone maintained her 6th position with a brand value of $96.0 million

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan ranked 9th with a brand value of $83.6 million

Superstar Salman Khan rounded out the top ten with a brand value of $81.7 million

Actor Hrithik Roshan is eleventh with a brand value of $78.5 million

Actress Kiara Advani has achieved 12th place with a brand value of $66.0 million

Actor Ranbir Kapoor marks 13th with a brand value of $57.6 million.

Actress Anushka Sharma is 14th with a brand value of $52.7 million

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan marks 15th with a brand value of $52.6 million

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is at the 16th place with a brand value of $47.5 million

Actor Kartik Aaryan reached 17th with a brand value of $44.5 million

In the 23rd position, Sara Ali Khan stands with a brand value of $27.9 million

