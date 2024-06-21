Shah Rukh Khan To Alia Bhatt: 15 Bollywood Celebs With Most Brand Value

By: Manisha Karki | June 21, 2024
As per the Celebrity Brand Valuation 2023 ranking by Kroll, Ranveer Singh was place 2nd with a brand value of $203.1 million
Photo courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram
King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan secured 3rd position with a brand value of $120.7 million
Photo courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan Facebook
Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar claimed 4th place with a brand value of $111.7 million
Photo courtesy: Akshay Kumar Facebook
Actress Alia Bhatt remains at the 5th position with a brand value of $101.1 million
Photo courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Actress Deepika Padukone maintained her 6th position with a brand value of $96.0 million
Photo courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan ranked 9th with a brand value of $83.6 million
Photo courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Superstar Salman Khan rounded out the top ten with a brand value of $81.7 million
Photo courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram
Actor Hrithik Roshan is eleventh with a brand value of $78.5 million
Photo courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Actress Kiara Advani has achieved 12th place with a brand value of $66.0 million
Photo courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram
Actor Ranbir Kapoor marks 13th with a brand value of $57.6 million.
Photo courtesy: Ranbir Kapoor Instagram
Actress Anushka Sharma is 14th with a brand value of $52.7 million
Photo courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan marks 15th with a brand value of $52.6 million
Photo courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is at the 16th place with a brand value of $47.5 million
Photo courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Actor Kartik Aaryan reached 17th with a brand value of $44.5 million
Photo courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
In the 23rd position, Sara Ali Khan stands with a brand value of $27.9 million
Photo courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
