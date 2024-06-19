Ahead Of Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Release Event; Deepika Padukone Shows Off Baby Bump

By: Manisha Karki | June 19, 2024
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her baby bump ahead of the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event.
Photo courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The actress shared monochrome pictures in a back form-fitting dress with a slit in the back.
She completed the look with minimal accessories and high heels. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Okay enough…Now I’m hungry."
In the film, Deepika’s character Roxie is also pregnant, and her child will be Kalki.
The film also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Hassan in prominent roles.
It is directed by Nag Ashwin, and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 27.
