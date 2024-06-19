Ahead Of Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Release Event; Deepika Padukone Shows Off Baby Bump

By: Manisha Karki | June 19, 2024

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her baby bump ahead of the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event.

Photo courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress shared monochrome pictures in a back form-fitting dress with a slit in the back.

Photo courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She completed the look with minimal accessories and high heels. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Okay enough…Now I’m hungry."

Photo courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

In the film, Deepika’s character Roxie is also pregnant, and her child will be Kalki.

Photo courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The film also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Hassan in prominent roles.

Photo courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

It is directed by Nag Ashwin, and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 27.

Photo courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Pride Month 2024: Fawad Khan To Riteish Deshmukh, Actors Who Played LGBTQ+ Roles
Find out More