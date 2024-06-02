Pride Month 2024: Fawad Khan To Riteish Deshmukh, Straight Actors Who Played LGBTQ+ Roles

By: Manisha Karki | June 02, 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana broke the stereotypes and brought a same-sex love story to mainstream Bollywood with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of a transgender woman, showcasing a real-life story, in his film Haddi.

Fawad Khan portrayed a gay character in Kapoor & Sons, which shed light on the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in traditional families.

Manoj Bajpayee in Aligarh played Professor Siras, a real-life figure who was terminated from his job due to his sexuality.

Riteish Deshmukh beautifully played the role of a cross-dresser in Apna Sapna Money Money, giving a comedy twist to his character.

Randeep Hooda portrayed a gay character in Bombay Talkies, where his story explored unspoken desires and societal taboos, contributing to the narrative of LGBTQ+ 

Rajkummar Rao played the role of a gay man who struggled with societal acceptance in Badhaai Do. 

Arjun Mathur's role in Made In Heaven as a gay wedding planner highlighted the issues of LGBTQ+ to the forefront.

John Abraham plays a straight man pretending to be gay in Dostana.

Thanks For Reading!

Pride Month 2024: Sushmita Sen To Ayushmann Khurrana, Celebs Who've Supported LGBTQ+ Community
Find out More