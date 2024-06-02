Pride Month 2024: Sushmita Sen To Ayushmann Khurrana, Celebs Who've Supported LGBTQ+ Community

By: Manisha Karki | June 02, 2024
Actress Celina Jaitly, a dedicated LGBTQ+ rights activist, has worked with the United Nations and advocated for equality and acceptance.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took a bold step after he played the role of a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. His performance highlighted the struggle of LGBTQ+ people in mainstream cinema.
Actress Sonam Kapoor has consistently championed LGBTQ+ rights on social media and through her work. She starred in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which revolved around accepting same-sex relationships.
Actress Kalki Koechlin is known for her support of the LGBTQ+ community. She has participated in pride marches and spoken out against discrimination.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. His films, such as Dostana, Student Of The Year, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh (Bombay Talkies), and Kapoor & Sons, have showcased stories of homosexuality.
Actor and film director Farhan Akhtar launched MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) to promote gender equality. He is also involved in numerous social causes and frequently addresses the issue of their rights.
Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has been a prominent supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. She even showcases the struggle of a transgender activist, Gauri Sawant.
Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut often uses her voice for inclusivity and acceptance. She hailed the Supreme Court verdict on Section 377 in 2018 and stated that ‘it’s not illegal to be homosexual.’
Actress and director Nandita Das has been a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, and she has also acted in a love story about lesbians. Fire, in 1998, opposite Shabana Azmi, promotes love and equality for the community.
Indian producer Ekta Kapoor has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has supported numerous initiatives to promote equality. She even tries to display her support with shows such as A Married Women, His Story, Romil & Jugal, Dev DD, and more.
