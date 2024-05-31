Flashback Friday: 10 Bollywood Hunks Who Raised Temperature With Their Shirtless Pics

By: Manisha Karki | May 31, 2024

Ranveer Singh’s shirtless pictures often showcase his dedication to fitness, with perfectly sculpted abs and an infectious energy that captivates fans

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Aditya Roy Kapur looked muscular in his shirtless photos treating his fans with the beach view

Photo courtesy: Instagram

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan stunned fans with his shirtless appearances on social media with his Pathaan look

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Hrithik Roshan is often called the Greek God of Bollywood. His shirtless photos highlight his perfectly defined muscles and striking good looks from the gym

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor lean yet toned frame is often showcased subtly, adding to his charm

Photo courtesy: Instagram

John Abraham's shirtless pictures often set fitness goals for his fans with his impeccable physique

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Tiger Shroff’s shirtless pictures demonstrate his incredible strength and flexibility

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Shahid Kapoor’s shirtless photos at the beachside reveal a well-defined, muscular body, a result of his intense workout regimen and dedication

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Varun Dhawan showcases his perfectly toned body and inspires his fans to stay fit

Photo courtesy: Instagram

