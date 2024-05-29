Kareena Kapoor Khan Steals Limelight In Off-Shoulder Blingy Pirate Bride Gown With Plunging Neckline

By: Manisha Karki | May 29, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan raised the temperature in Vivienne Westwood's shimmery Pirate Bride dress at the Bvlgari Allegra launch

Photo courtesy Kareena Kapoor Instagram

She donned the dress from Vivienne Westwood’s Spring/ Summer 1998 Tied to the Mast collection

Kareena made all hearts skip a beat by complimenting the look with Bvlgari Jewellery

The stunner kept it sassy yet elegant in a side-parted hairstyle

She matched the look with white nail colour and was all smiles as she posed for the camera.

