IN PICS: Janhvi Kapoor Slays In Cricket Ball Look With Neon Green Saree

By: Manisha Karki | May 26, 2024
Actress Janhvi Kapoor takes the fashion game a top-notch higher as she donned a neon green saree, resembling as a cricket ball during the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi
Photo courtesy Varinder Chawla
She paired the neon saree with a textured blouse of white design
Photo courtesy Varinder Chawla
She completed the look with dewy makeup and a blowout side-parted hairstyle
Photo courtesy Varinder Chawla
She accessorised the look with silver hoop earrings, and rings
Photo courtesy Varinder Chawla
Janhvi surely defines grace and elegance in the gorgeous neon green saree look
Photo courtesy Varinder Chawla
She looked all smile as the beauty pose for the lens in style
Photo courtesy Varinder Chawla
