IN PICS: Janhvi Kapoor Slays In Cricket Ball Look With Neon Green Saree

By: Manisha Karki | May 26, 2024

Actress Janhvi Kapoor takes the fashion game a top-notch higher as she donned a neon green saree, resembling as a cricket ball during the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi

Photo courtesy Varinder Chawla

She paired the neon saree with a textured blouse of white design

Photo courtesy Varinder Chawla

She completed the look with dewy makeup and a blowout side-parted hairstyle

Photo courtesy Varinder Chawla

She accessorised the look with silver hoop earrings, and rings

Photo courtesy Varinder Chawla

Janhvi surely defines grace and elegance in the gorgeous neon green saree look

Photo courtesy Varinder Chawla

She looked all smile as the beauty pose for the lens in style

Photo courtesy Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Alia Bhatt Makes Fashion Statement In Backless Denim Dress Worth ₹1.37 Lakh
Find out More