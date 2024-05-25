Alia Bhatt Makes Fashion Statement In Backless Denim Dress Worth ₹1.37 Lakh

By: Manisha Karki | May 25, 2024

Actress Alia Bhatt made heads turn in a classic denim dress worth ₹1.37 Lakh

Photo courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The stunner set the temperature soaring donning a blue backless denim dress in her latest photoshoot

Photo courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She dropped some photoshoot pictures of her new style on Instagram. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Just another smurf"

Photo courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her classic denim dress was by Label Alaia. It contemporises the indigo rendition and is panelled to flattering proportions

Photo courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The dress has a scooped neckline and dual dual-zip that created a sultry slit

Photo courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia complimented the look with minimal makeup, nude lip shade, and silver hoop earrings

Photo courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

