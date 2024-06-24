 Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Luv Sinha Breaks Silence On Skipping Her Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal Amid Fued Rumours
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act.

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, on Sunday, June 23, at her new apartment, 81 Aureate, in Bandra, Mumbai, after seven years of dating. However, the absence of Sinha's brother, Luv Sinha, from the wedding caught everyone's attention.

Amid feud rumours, Luv finally reacted to skipping Sonakshi's wedding and told Hindustan Times, "Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking."

After the intimate wedding, Sonakshi shared photos on her Instagram with a heartfelt message and wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024"

Take a look:

On Sunday, the couple hosted a wedding reception at Bastian in Mumbai, which was a star-studded affair attended by several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kajol, Aditya Roy Kapur, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Chunkey Pandey, Tabu, Fardeen Khan, and Richa Chadha, among others.

