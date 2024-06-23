Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal To Register Marriage At Bride's Bandra Home, Brothers Luv-Kush Missing At Celebrations

Bollywood's newest couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, are completing the legal formalities required for their civil marriage at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, which is located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai.

According to the media reports, the 'Heeramandi' actress had purchased the lavish apartment in September last year. It is situated on the 26th floor of the building. The sea-facing apartment is spread across 4,210.87 square feet and is reportedly priced at Rs 11 crore. Ahead of the wedding, Zaheer visited a mosque to offer prayers before setting off for Sonakshi's apartment.

In videos, Zaheer is seen leaving his Bandstand home for the wedding. He's seen sporting a grey-and-black checkered shirt paired with a parrot-green cap. The 35-year-old actor smiled at the paparazzi and flashed a thumbs-up sign. Close friends Huma Qureishi and Saqib Saleem were with Sonakshi on Saturday night.

Yo Yo Honey Singh arrived on Sunday with the stated intention of attending the wedding and dancing without drinking, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh said they were all set to attend the wedding bash at the Shilpa Shetty-owned upmarket Bastian restaurant on Linking Road. And there was much speculation about whether Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan, old friend of Zaheer's father who played Cupid and got the couple to meet, will attend the wedding.

Sonakshi's brothers, Luv and Kush, meanwhile, have been conspicuous so far by their absence. Sonakshi and Zaheer, the man she lovingly describes as her 'personal psycho', have been dating for the past seven years.

Salman Khan, a friend of Zaheer's family who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid. Zaheer, too, made his debut with 'Notebook', a Salman Khan film where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, daugther of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017.

Zaheer's father Iqbal Ratansi, who has well-established jewellery and real estate businesses, is a childhood friend of Salman Khan. Sonakshi, now better-known for playing Faridan Bai, the main antagonist in 'Heeramandi', and Zaheer have starred together in the critically panned 2022 film 'Double XL', where he plays a London-based TV line producer, Zorawar Rahmani.

The 'Heeramandi' star's next film is the horror comedy 'Kakuda', which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead rolesS