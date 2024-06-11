 'No Involvement In Matter': Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Luv REACTS To Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal
On Monday, reports went viral that Sonakshi and Zaheer are set to tie the knot on June 23

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
After Shatrughan Sinha denied having any knowledge about his daughter, actress Sonakshi Sinha's impending wedding with beau Zaheer Iqbal, her brother Luv Sinha too went on record to deny any involvement in the marriage. On Monday, reports went viral that Sonakshi and Zaheer are set to tie the knot on June 23.

Reports claimed that the two will get married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, and it will be attended by the closest friends and family members of the couple. However, Sonakshi's brother Luv denied to spare any comment on the good news.

Stating that he was not in Mumbai at the moment, Luv told Times Of India, "I have no comment or involvement in the matter."

Earlier, Shatrughan Sinha had stated that Sonakshi had not "informed" him about the wedding yet and that he knew only what has been published in the media reports so far. "I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bacche consent nahi lete maap-baap ka, sirf inform karte hain. We are waiting to be informed," he said.

As per reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for over two years now, are set to get married in Mumbai on June 23, and prior to that, they will host an intimate sangeet bash on June 19.

The wedding and pre-wedding festivities will be attended by none other than Salman Khan, at whose party Sonakshi and Zaheer had first met.

