Shatrughan Sinha Says He's NOT Aware Of Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Plans: 'Aaj Kal Bachche Consent Nahi Lete'

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will reportedly tie the knot on June 23 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. On Monday, several media reports stated that only close friends and family members are expected to attend their wedding, however, in an interview, Sonakshi's father, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, has stated that he has no idea about the wedding.

Shatrughan said he is not aware of Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding plans but he also stated that he is not against their relationship and would bless the couple when they inform him.

"I am in Delhi right now. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it. Main bhi utna hi jaanta hu jitna maine media mein padha hai (I only know what I've read in media). If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple our blessings," he told Times Now.

The actor-politician also said he is confident that his daughter will never do anything 'illegal'. He also stated that, these days, children don't their parents' 'consent' before getting married.

"We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions. I would like to say that whenever my daughter gets married, I would dance right in front of the baaraat. I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bacche consent nahi lete maap-baap ka, sirf inform karte hain. We are waiting to be informed," the actor concluded.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for quite some time now and they have never shied away from acknowledging their relationship in public. The two are often seen posting mushy content about each other on their social media handles and never miss a chance to pack on some PDA.

On the professional front, Sonakshi and Zaheer collaborated for the 2022 film Double XL.