Who Is Zaheer Iqbal? All You Need To Know About Sonakshi Sinha's Husband-To-Be

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai on June 23. While the couple has not reacted to the wedding reports yet, it has been said that they will have an intimate wedding which will be attended by their close friends and family members.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating each other for quite some time now and they have never shied away from acknowledging their relationship in public.

Ahead of their wedding, take a look at some lesser known facts about Sonakshi's husband-to-be Zaheer:

Zaheer made his acting debut in 2019 with the romantic drama Notebook opposite Pranutan Bahl. The film was produced by Salman Khan. He worked as an assistant director in Salman's 2014 film Jai Ho.

According to media reports, Zaheer completed his education with Salman's sister Arpita Khan. While Zaheer's father is a jewellery businessman, his mother is a homemaker. The actor's brother is a computer engineer whereas his sister Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist who has worked with Sonakshi and other celebs like RajKummar Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Ali Khan Huma Qureshi, Fardeen Khan, Manisha Koirala and others. They share a close relation with Salman's family.

Sonakshi and Zaheer often share mushy pictures with each other on Instagram and they never shy away from expressing their love and admiration for each other on social media. They are also spotted together at different locations in Mumbai.

In January 2024, the couple jetted off for a vacation together in Andaman and Nicobar. They had also treated their fans with pictures from their holiday.

Zaheer was born on December 10, 1988. Presently, he is 36 years old.

On the work, he shared screen space with Sonakshi in the 2022 film Double XL. They also collaborated for a music video titled Blockbuster. The actor has not announced his upcoming projects yet.