What Is The Age Difference Between Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal?

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, media reports have stated. While both the actors have remained tightlipped about their relationship, it has been said that only close friends of Sonakshi and Zaheer will be invited for the wedding, and they might throw a star-studded reception bash later.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's age difference

The Heeramandi actress recently celebrated her 37th birthday. She was born on June 2, 1987, to actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. Sonakshi made her acting debut in 2010 opposite Salman Khan with Dabangg. It is to be noted that Zaheer also made his acting debut with Salman's production Notebook in 2019. He had also worked with the actor previously as an assistant director in his films.

Zaheer was born on December 10, 1988, in Mumbai. Presently, he is 35 years old. He is one-and-a-half years younger than Sonakshi.

Sonakshi, Zaheer and their friends are yet to react to the reports of their upcoming wedding.

The couple has been dating each other for quite some time now and they have never shied away from acknowledging their relationship in public. They are often spotted together at restaurants and other locations in Mumbai.

Initially, they hid their relationship from the public, however, off late, they often shared adorable posts for each other on social media. Sonakshi and Zaheer even celebrated the New Year together, doing what the actress loves to do -- scuba diving.

On the work front too, Sonakshi and Zaheer collaborated for the 2022 film Double XL.