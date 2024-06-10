Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Soon-To-Be Married Couple Moved In Together In 2023

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23 in the presence of their friends and family members. While the duo has yet to react to the wedding rumours, a new report states that they moved in together a while ago.

According to the Hindustan Times, Sonakshi and Zaheer moved in together in 2023. The couple has the blessings of their families and their wedding is going to be an intimate affair.

"Sonakshi doesn't want to give out much details of her wedding before it happens and wants to keep it just in her close circle. Many of her actor friends will also be marking their presence to be a part of the most special day for the couple,” shared the source.

Talking about their wedding, "There will be a celebration on June 22 as well at their family home in Juhu. Only close friends and family are invited for this function. The wedding will take place on the morning of June 23 while the reception will take place at night."

Recently, Sonakshi appeared on Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, to promote her series, Heeramandi. During which, the host, Kapil, asked her about her marriage plans. To this, she said, "Jale pe namak chirak rahe ho. Woh janta hei mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni he (You are rubbing salt in my wounds because he knows how badly I want to get married)."

Reportedly, Sonakshi met her husband-to-be Zaheer through her Dabangg co-star Salman Khan, and their friendship soon blossomed into love.

On the work front, Sonakshi and Zaheer shared screen space in Double XL, which also starred Huma Qureshi in the lead. Later, the couple collaborated on a song titled Blockbuster.