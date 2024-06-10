Sonakshi Sinha To Marry Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal In June: Report

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently basking in the love that she has been receiving for her portrayal of a courtesan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. And looks like she has reasons to rejoice on the personal front too as a new report suggested that the actress is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal within a few weeks.

Yes, you read that right. The wedding might be sooner than you think. According to a report in Times Now, Sonakshi and Zaheer are all set to exchange vows in the presence of their friends and family members on June 23.

The report also claimed that the couple have ditched the trend of destination weddings, and have decided to tie the knot right here in Mumbai. However, only close friends of the couple will be invited for the wedding, and they might throw a star-studded reception bash later.

Sonakshi, Zaheer and their friends are yet to react to the report.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for quite some time now and they have never shied away from acknowledging their relationship in public. The two are often seen posting mushy content about each other on their social media handles and never miss a chance to pack on some PDA.

Sonakshi and Zaheer even celebrated the New Year together, doing what the actress loves to do -- scuba diving. He was also seen hyping the actress during the release of Heeramandi.

On the professional front too, Sonakshi and Zaheer collaborated for the 2022 film Double XL, which received critical response at the box office.