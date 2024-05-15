'Doesn't Feel Right Sometimes’: Sonakshi Sinha Admits Fighting With Filmmakers For Money She Deserves

Sonakshi Sinha |

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the prominent faces of the entertainment industry. She is currently in the best phase of her life and is getting to play the diverse roles she has always wanted. Recently, she has amazed fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhasali's eight-episode drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In which, the beauty portrayed the role of Fareedan. She earlier, took to social media and shared some pictures of her character from the show. However, she expressed that despite being in a good phase, she is still fighting for the remuneration she thinks she deserves.

'Actresses asked to reduce fees'

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Heeramandi actress talked about the pay disparity and how she struggles to fight for it, she said, “It's not easy, and it doesn't feel right sometimes. When filmmakers approach you, they know you bring something to the table. But when it comes to the money conversation, everybody wants an actress, particularly to reduce her fee.”

The actress also expressed her confusion about the situation but emphasised that it's a battle women must fight. She further added, "We're fighting too many battles anyway. So, this fight for remuneration is just one of them.”

Bollywood actress on pay-disparity in the industry

Earlier, this month even two more actresses Priyanka Chopra, and Lara Dutta spoke about pay disparity. Both the beauties have contributed more than 20 years in the industry but they still feel the difference when it comes to not being able to get paid equally as male co-actors. In an interview with The Indian Express, Priyanka stated, 'It took me 22 years to be able to get paid the same amount as my male co-actor. There are so many CEO friends of mine that get paid 1/4th of what their predecessor got paid.'

While on the other hand, Lara addressed the same issue stating that she feels Women are lucky, if they get one-tenth Of What actors are paid. "We work as hard, if not harder, than most of our male counterparts in the business, but most women still get paid, if they are lucky, one-tenth of what the actor gets paid," she stated in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Sonakshi's next flick Kakuda is with Riteish Deshmukh

Sonakshi made her acting debut with the blockbuster film Dabangg opposite Salman Khan, and since then, she has instantly won hearts with her performances in films such as R Rajkumar, Kalank, Akira, Lootera, Double XL, Ittefaq, and more.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be next in Kakuda with Ritesh Deshmukh. It is a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Also, in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness with Arjun Rampal. The film is directed by Kussh S Sinha.