From Deepshikha Nagpal to Bidita Bag - women in showbiz speak about pay disparity in the entertainment industry

Men and women work equally hard. However, seeing this discrimination happening is very sad. In television, the situation is still better as the industry is women dominated and the actors can get what they deserve. But this is not evident in films. The film industry is still a male-dominated one and unless it is a women-oriented movie then they get paid what they are entitled to but that is much less compared to what the male actors get. This is very strange and I don't understand why this is still prevalent in today's day and age. We are in the 21st century and we just keep talking about change be it on women's day, Mother’s Day, girl’s child day but nothing is happening. Society needs to change and walk towards it together. The Indian mind-set needs to change. I feel an actor's or actress’s performances or popularity can only determine their worth, not their gender and society. Deepshikha is currently seen in Ranju Ki Betiyaan on Dangal TV.

