Did Sonakshi Sinha Lose Films For Not Doing Kissing, Intimate Scenes? Heeramandi Actress REACTS

Sonakshi Sinha is currently being lauded for her performance as Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Recently, the actress talked about her journey to her 35th film without any intimate or kissing scenes.

When asked if she lost any films due to this, Sonakshi told ETimes that a good actor will always get work and in her career, she has not lost on anything that has had a kissing scene or an intimate scene, as she has always been very clear to her director.

"'This is something I’m not comfortable doing. It is totally up to you. If you still want to go ahead with me, if you think as an actor, I would bring something to the table, I will do the film, but find a way around that, let’s work it out, or you are very free to go to someone else who is comfortable doing that.' So, the option is always open and nobody is left," added Sinha.

Further, when asked if her role in Heeramandi changed her as an actor, she agreed to it and called it a 'gruelling set'. The actress said, "I’m much more patient and much more resilient. I worked with such an amazing cast of women; I got to learn so much from them. So, definitely yes.”

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Kakuda, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, alongside Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal.