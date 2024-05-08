 Sonakshi Sinha On Same-Sex Foreplay Scene In Heeramandi: 'They've Left It Very Open'
Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of an antagonist named Fareedan in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Updated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image

Sonakshi Sinha, who played the role of an antagonist named Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been receiving immense appreciation for her strong portrayal in the series.

In one of the episodes, Sonakshi is seen engaging in foreplay with one of her maids. Talking about the same, the Dabangg actress told News81 that initially, Bhansali had told her that Fareedan is very fluid and in a place like Heeramandi, people were very open about it.

"Even Ustadji (Indresh Malik) is very openly gay. Sir wanted to explore it in different ways. What Fareedan has been through in her life also has impacted her in a way," she added.

Further, sharing the reason behind it, Sonakshi said that her character Fareedan was sold off when she was a nine-year-old girl, which is why she hates men.

"They’ve left it very open. They didn’t explore it any further than that one scene where she meets Choudhary saab (a nawab) and is with her maid. It’s just a very vast world and sir has tapped into different aspects of it in small ways,” added Sonakshi.

Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.

The series premiered on Netflix on May 1.

