 Heeramandi's 'Ustadji' Indresh Malik On Filming Intimate Scene With Jason Shah: 'Was Uncomfortable Because..'
Indresh Malik opened up about filming an intimate scene with co-star Jason Shah in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
A few days ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was premiered on Netflix on May 1 and Indresh Malik, who plays the role of Ustadji in the series, was lauded by the netizens for his impressive acting.

Indresh also had an intimate scene with co-star Jason Shah, who plays a British police officer in Heeramandi. Talking about the filming, he told Pinkvilla that it was uncomfortable as he had not shot anything so physically close to anyone, but as it was well-narrated, the awkwardness between the two faded away.

He said, "I wasn't skeptical because I trusted Sanjay sir's vision. The fact that Sir gave me a free hand to perform the scene the way I wanted. This gave me a lot of liberty and confidence to pull it off."

Further, Indresh added that he and Jason had discussed the scene for 45 minutes and decided what they could do to make the scene appealing.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, among others.

