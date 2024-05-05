Vivek Agnihotri Lauds Pak Doctor For Criticising Heeramandi: 'Is It Ok To Portray Slum Dwellers As If Attending Ambani Wedding?' | Photo Via Instagram

A few days ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released on Netflix. While several users have lauded the series, many have criticised it for its storyline and historical inaccuracies.

Recently, a Pakistani doctor slammed the makers of the show for misrepresenting the historical period. She further criticised the grand costumes and wrote, “Bhansali’s search should’ve definitely gone beyond Bridal Couture walks. The courtesan never had the financial security to even remotely afford these jewels. What are these blouses? Saris? Ghagras? Lehngas? Some Punjabi dress maybe? Na, let’s go Sabyasachi on them.”

Later, director Vivek Agnihotri took to his X and lauded the Pakistani doctor for the attack. He wrote, "A brilliant critique by @_SophieSchol. I haven’t seen the show, but I have visited Heeramandi in Lahore a few times. Bollywood has this tendency to romanticize courtesans and brothels. It’s a sad commentary because brothels have never been places of opulence, glamour or beauty. These are monuments of human injustice, pain and suffering. Those unfamiliar with this should watch Shyam Benegal’s Mandi."

Further, Agnihotri added, "Also, a question we must ask: Does creativity give us the freedom to glamorize human suffering? Is it okay to make a film where slum life is depicted as a life of abundance? Is it okay to portray slum dwellers wearing clothes as if they are attending an Ambani wedding? Pl discuss."

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.