Aparichithudu Re-Release: Chiyaan Vikram’s Crazy Fan Dresses Up & Impersonates His Character In Theater (VIDEO)

Aparichithudu |

Chiyaan Vikram and Shankar’s successful film Aparichithudu (Anniyan) has been re-released in theatres. Even though the movie was first released over 19 years ago, the enthusiasm appears to have only grown.

Crazy Fan Video Goes Viral

The whole audience could be seen cheering and whistling in one of the films that were circulated from the movie theater showings. But with his portrayal of Aparichithudu from a movie scene, one specific fan stole the event.

A crazy fan lifted the bar for dedication in a recent viral video by dressing himself as Aparichithudu and impersonating the character from the scenario.

Crazy Fans Gets Praises By Social Media Users

Some commentators praised the fan for his commitment and stage presence, while others berated him for spoiling other people's movie going experiences.



The video makes it evident that even though Aparichithudu is Anniyan's Telugu dubbed version, many Telugu-speaking viewers all throughout the nation still have a very special place in their hearts for it.

Aparichithudu film starred Chiyaan Vikram, Sadha, Prakash Raj, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, and several other talented actors. The film has been written and directed by Shankar with Sujatha Rangarajan.

It is produced by Ravichandran, under the Aascar Films production banner, and music composed by Harris Jayaraj, while V. Manikandan and Ravi Varman handled the cinematography. V.T. Vijayan worked on the film as an editor.