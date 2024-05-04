'Heeramandi Is Very Unreal, Epic Fail': Netizens Point Out Historical Inaccuracies In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Show

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar released on OTT after much anticipation on May 1. It created quite a buzz on social media ever since it started streaming on an OTT platform. It has received mixed reviews from the audience and film critics. While netizens are in awe of the grandeur of Bhansali's debut show, a section of social media users have slammed the director for not showing the real Heera Mandi.

The eight-episode series is set in Lahore in pre-independence era and revolves around the lives of courtesans who ruled the region and were once queens.

Several Pakistani users have slammed Bhansali for distorting history. A Lahore-based doctor has shared a lengthy thread on X to highlight how the Heeramandi locality is opposite of what Bhansali has shown in the series. She claimed that the series shows huge courtyards, however, she said there's not a single building which is this huge.

Her post read, "Just watched Heeramandi. Found everything but heermandi in it. I mean either you don’t set your story in 1940’s Lahore, or if you do- you don’t set it in Agra’s landscape, Delhi’s Urdu, Lakhnavi dresses and 1840’s vibe. My not-so-sorry Lahori self can’t really let it go."

She also shared some real images of Heera Mandi.

The user also criticised the costumes worn by the actors. "Bhansali’s search should’ve definitely gone beyond Bridal Couture walks. The courtesan never had the financial security to even remotely afford these jewels. What are these blouses? Saris? Ghagras? Lehngas? Some Punjabi dress maybe? Na, let’s go Sabya Sachi on them," she wrote.

Several users agreed to her views and called the show an 'epic fail'. They are shared what they did not like.

"The over use and misuse of "qaf" and "khay" is equally annoying. NiQQQahh. Khurbani," a user wrote. Another commented, "Just grandeur and very unreal."

Heeramandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in lead roles, and it also features Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, and others.