 'Heeramandi Is Very Unreal, Epic Fail': Netizens Point Out Historical Inaccuracies In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Heeramandi Is Very Unreal, Epic Fail': Netizens Point Out Historical Inaccuracies In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Show

'Heeramandi Is Very Unreal, Epic Fail': Netizens Point Out Historical Inaccuracies In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Show

The eight-episode series is set in Lahore in pre-independence era

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
article-image

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar released on OTT after much anticipation on May 1. It created quite a buzz on social media ever since it started streaming on an OTT platform. It has received mixed reviews from the audience and film critics. While netizens are in awe of the grandeur of Bhansali's debut show, a section of social media users have slammed the director for not showing the real Heera Mandi.

The eight-episode series is set in Lahore in pre-independence era and revolves around the lives of courtesans who ruled the region and were once queens.

Read Also
Pakistani Writer Umera Ahmed Takes A Dig At Heeramandi As A Scene Features Her 2004 Novel: 'Is Time...
article-image

Several Pakistani users have slammed Bhansali for distorting history. A Lahore-based doctor has shared a lengthy thread on X to highlight how the Heeramandi locality is opposite of what Bhansali has shown in the series. She claimed that the series shows huge courtyards, however, she said there's not a single building which is this huge.

Her post read, "Just watched Heeramandi. Found everything but heermandi in it. I mean either you don’t set your story in 1940’s Lahore, or if you do- you don’t set it in Agra’s landscape, Delhi’s Urdu, Lakhnavi dresses and 1840’s vibe. My not-so-sorry Lahori self can’t really let it go."

She also shared some real images of Heera Mandi.

The user also criticised the costumes worn by the actors. "Bhansali’s search should’ve definitely gone beyond Bridal Couture walks. The courtesan never had the financial security to even remotely afford these jewels. What are these blouses? Saris? Ghagras? Lehngas? Some Punjabi dress maybe? Na, let’s go Sabya Sachi on them," she wrote.

Several users agreed to her views and called the show an 'epic fail'. They are shared what they did not like.

"The over use and misuse of "qaf" and "khay" is equally annoying. NiQQQahh. Khurbani," a user wrote. Another commented, "Just grandeur and very unreal."

Read Also
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Slams Those Creating 'Issues' Between India & Pakistan: 'They Are Not...
article-image

Heeramandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in lead roles, and it also features Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Her Face 'Swelled Like A Balloon' After Beauty...

SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Her Face 'Swelled Like A Balloon' After Beauty...

Shivangi Joshi, Karan Wahi To Share Screen For An Upcoming Project: Reports

Shivangi Joshi, Karan Wahi To Share Screen For An Upcoming Project: Reports

'Vulgar & Classless': Shriya Saran TROLLED For Her Belly Dance On Red Carpet (VIDEO)

'Vulgar & Classless': Shriya Saran TROLLED For Her Belly Dance On Red Carpet (VIDEO)

Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted At Rumoured Ex Shraddha Kapoor's Mumbai Residence, Fans Say 'Get Back...

Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted At Rumoured Ex Shraddha Kapoor's Mumbai Residence, Fans Say 'Get Back...

'Heeramandi Is Very Unreal, Epic Fail': Netizens Point Out Historical Inaccuracies In Sanjay Leela...

'Heeramandi Is Very Unreal, Epic Fail': Netizens Point Out Historical Inaccuracies In Sanjay Leela...