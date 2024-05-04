Sanjay Leela Bhansali Slams Those Creating 'Issues' Between India & Pakistan: 'They Are Not Relevant'

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is currently enjoying the success of his debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has said he receives a lot of love from Pakistan. For the unawares, the show is set in pre-independence Punjab, which is in modern day Pakistan. In one of his latest interviews, Bhansali also said that his show bridges India-Pakistan cultural unity.

Opening up about the love he receives from the neighbouring country, the director told IndieWire, "There was so much love that I received from Pakistan, people waiting for it (Heeramandi) anxiously, waiting for this to be told. It’s a piece that somehow brings us all together, when all India was one, it was undivided. These people belong to us as much as they belong to them. I think they belong to both of us and both countries are showing a lot of love for finally the show being made.

Bhansali said that those trying to created rift between both the countries are not relevant. "I still feel we’re all one, I still feel that we’re all connected in so many ways. There’s a lot of love for people on both sides, leave aside a few people would want to create issues — but those are not relevant," he added.

A few days back, Bhansali had revealed that he wanted to cast Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in Heeramandi.

Heeramandi was officially announced by the makers in 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, back then, Bhansali and his project stirred a debate in Pakistan and several celebs there had stated that such stories should be narrated by Pakistani filmmakers.

The eight-episode series shows a world where courtesans were once queens and reveals the untold stories of Lahore's red light district, Heera Mandi.Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and others.