'Did In 1 Take': Shekhar Suman On His Oral Sex Scene With Manisha Koirala In Heeramandi

Actor Shekhar Suman is currently garnering praises for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor played Nawab Zulfikar in the web series. In one of his recent interviews, the actor opened up about a scene in which he is in an inebriated state, trying to make out with Manisha Koirala's character Mallikajaan.

Shekhar also revealed why the technicians on sets of Heeramandi thanked him after the shoot of the said scene. For those who have not watched the series, the scene appears in the first episode. It shows Shekhar's character drunk, travelling in a carriage with Mallikajaan. He moves ahead to make moves on her, however, he fails to understand where she's sitting.

Shekhar's character then humps the air and eventually falls down.

He told Zoom in an interview, "The scene is about a nawab who is peeing out of a carriage, and in his state of inebriation is trying to make out with Mallikajaan. Bhansali wanted the nawab to turn around, and get fellatio mid-air, thinking that Mallikajaan is sitting on that side. And he’s convinced. It was a strange interpretation, and it hasn’t been done by anybody before, somebody having sex mid-air. He said, ‘I’m fine if you say no, if you find it too bizarre’."

However, Shekhar said he agreed managed to do it in the very first take. "I said, ‘In this life, nothing is too bizarre, I’ll do it’. And it was done, first take. Now, a drunken scene is difficult to perform, because you are either over or under. You can start hamming majestically. But somehow, I understood the tonality of it, the gravitas of it. So, I did it instinctively, and he came running and said, ‘Magnificent’. And it was pack-up after that. All the technicians came over and said, ‘Sir, thank you, otherwise this would’ve gone on and on'," Shekhar added.

It may be noted that this is for time that Shekhar and his son, actor Adhyayan Suman, are seen together in a project. While Shekhar essayed the role of Nawab Zulfikar in the show, Adhyayan is seen as young Nawab Zorawar as well as the younger version of his father's character.

In another interview, Shekhar said that Heeramandi came as a 'blessing' in their lives.

Heeramandi released on Netflix on May 1. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan and others.