Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Ending: Will Benedict & Sophie Get Their Happily Ever After?

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is set to release next week, and fans are already speculating about the events in the final episodes. Rumors suggest that a character’s death could drastically alter the Bridgerton family dynamics, though the identity of the character remains unknown. According to actress Yerin Ha, Season 4 stays closer to the book than previous seasons. Since Part 2 is based on Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman, let’s take a look at what unfolds in the novel.

What Will Happen In Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2?

If Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 closely follows the book, Sophie initially agrees to stay with Benedict in his bachelor’s pad after the Penwood family makes their first visit to the Bridgerton house. There, the two completely fall in love. However, when Benedict asks Sophie to move all her belongings and live with him permanently, she refuses.

Back at the Bridgerton house, Sophie is once seen playing “blind man’s bluff” with the children. Watching her, Benedict pieces together the clues and realises that she is indeed his Lady in Silver. Sophie then confesses her true identity to Benedict, revealing that she is the illegitimate child of a nobleman and a maid. As per the book, Violet was already aware of this secret.

Later, Sophie faces trouble when her stepmother, Araminta, has her arrested, falsely accusing her of stealing a shoe pin gifted by Posy. Thankfully, Benedict and Violet come to her rescue. The book concludes with Benedict proposing to Sophie. In the end happens the bath scene, where Benedict prepares a bath for Sophie, helping her wash away the grime from her time in jail. This moment leads to both making love. Eventually, they get married and settle in the countryside, enjoying their happily ever after.

Let us further wait for the release of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 on February 26, 2026 to know whether the show will follow the same storyline as the book or not.